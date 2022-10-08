TORONTO (AP)Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Springer is ”doing OK,” interim manager John Schneider said. ”He’s going to be evaluated for a couple of different things.”

With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9.

It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.

The 33-year-old Springer, a four-time All-Star, encouraged the cheering crowd as he departed. He was replaced by Jackie Bradley Jr.

Toronto was swept out of the wild-card round with the loss in Game 2.

Springer hit .267 with 25 homers, 76 RBIs and 14 steals this season. He was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the eighth in the playoff opener. He went down in pain, but remained in the game.

Springer finalized a $150 million, six-year contract with Toronto in January 2021. He was limited to 78 games last season because of oblique and quadriceps injuries, and a sprained left knee.

Springer played in 133 games this season but missed time in August because of a sore right elbow, an injury that is expected to require attention this offseason.

Toronto’s Whit Merrifield left Saturday’s game in the sixth, one inning after he was hit on the helmet by an 88 mph slider from Diego Castillo. Merrifield ran the bases before Raimel Tapia took over in left.

Schneider said Merrifield was ”fine,” adding that the move was made primarily to get a regular outfielder in the game. Merrifield made 23 outfield appearances for Toronto after being acquired from Kansas City at the trade deadline. He played left field five times in the regular season.

