Blue Bombers rally late, hold off Stampeders

Marc Liegghio kicked a go-ahead 45-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rallied for an 18-16 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday night at IG Field.

Liegghio’s fourth field goal of the night, set up by two second-down completions from Zach Collaros to Rasheed Bailey, put Winnipeg (3-1) back in front just over a minute after Rene Paredes’ 33-yard field goal gave the Stampeders a 16-15 lead with 1:49 left. Paredes later came up short on a 52-yard field goal try as time expired after Calgary (1-3) moved into Blue Bombers territory.

Jake Maier set a franchise record by completing his first 17 passes to help the Stampeders build a 13-9 halftime lead following Ka’Deem Carey’s 17-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. Liegghio cut the deficit to one with a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter, then knocked home a 37-yard attempt to put Winnipeg up 15-13 with under six minutes left.

Maier finished with 307 yards on 30-of-39 passing in his second CFL start and first on the road. Andrew Harris, making his season debut after missing three games with a calf injury, rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for Winnipeg, while Bailey had 108 yards on four catches.