JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Devontae Blanton scored 13 points and s Eastern Kentucky beat Jacksonville 56-52 on Friday night.

Blanton added five rebounds for the Colonels (19-12, 12-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cooper Robb scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Michael Moreno shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jordan Davis led the Dolphins (13-16, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and two steals. Osayi Osifo added eight points and seven rebounds for Jacksonville. Omar Payne also had seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.