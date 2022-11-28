RENO, Nev. (AP)Kenan Blackshear scored 16 points as Nevada beat Sam Houston 78-60 on Monday.

Blackshear shot 4 of 10 from the field and 7 for 11 from the line for the Wolf Pack (7-1). Jarod Lucas shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Will Baker shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bearkats (6-1) were led in scoring by Qua Grant, who finished with 12 points and four assists. Donte Powers added 12 points for Sam Houston. In addition, Jaden Ray had 10 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bearkats.

