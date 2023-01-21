DELAND, Fla. (AP)Jalen Blackmon scored 25 points as Stetson beat Jacksonville State 87-81 on Saturday.

Blackmon was 8 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Hatters (11-8, 6-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Stephan D. Swenson scored 17 points and added seven assists. Wheza Panzo finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks (8-13, 1-7) were led by Peyton Daniels, who posted 21 points and six assists. Demaree King added 19 points for Jacksonville State. Amanze Ngumezi also put up 15 points.

These two teams both play Thursday. Stetson visits Liberty while Jacksonville State hosts Lipscomb.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.