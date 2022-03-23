ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Patrick Kane is still having big nights against the Anaheim Ducks, even if his Chicago Blackhawks are in rebuilding mode.

The veteran right wing had a goal and two assists as the Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak.

”We had a nice response after they scored on us to come back and get one and get the win, so, good start to the road trip,” said Kane, who has a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists).

Kane has been hot not only against the Ducks, but the rest of the NHL as well. He has 16 points in Chicago’s last seven games overall, but only two goals. On March 8 in Chicago, Kane posted a career-high six points in an 8-3 win over Anaheim.

”Just trying to get the puck in good areas. Just make the right play, I think that’s the most important thing,” he said. ”The last couple games it seems like we’re getting some good looks.”

Kane gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 advantage at 11:37 of the second period with a slap shot from the right circle on a power play. He had a chance to score on a breakaway five minutes into the third, but was stopped by Gibson.

Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining when he redirected Riley Stillman’s shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to give the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead. Alex DeBrincat put it out of reach on an empty-net goal with 1:03 left.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 27 shots in his first game as Chicago’s No. 1 goalie. Lankinen rose into that role after the Blackhawks traded Marc-Andre Fleury to the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

”I think my game has been making some real progress the last couple of months here,” he said. ”Obviously it was nice to get a win, see some results, too, so I think it’s good momentum. I want to keep building on that.”

Strome and DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist. Taylor Raddysh also scored for Chicago.

”I like the fact that we didn’t get rattled when they scored to tie it up. We felt comfortable with our game. We kept going at it and got that big goal at the end there,” Blackhawks coach Derek King said.

Sam Carrick – playing in his 100th NHL game – scored twice for Anaheim, marking the first multigoal game of his six-year career and snapping a 19-game goal drought.

However, it wasn’t enough for the Ducks, who have dropped eight straight for the fifth time in franchise history. They had an 0-6-3 skid early last season.

Gibson made 24 saves.

Raddysh scored his second goal since joining the Blackhawks at 10:11 of the first on a power play. The right wing, acquired from Tampa Bay last Friday, had his shot from the slot hit the crossbar before going in. Raddysh, who has seven goals this season, has three points in three games with Chicago.

Carrick evened it three minutes later. Buddy Robinson dumped the puck into the offensive zone and quickly chased it down behind the net before feeding it to Carrick for his 10th.

Carrick also tied it 2-all at 13:28 of the third, when he pounced on a loose puck in the crease and knocked it in.

”Playing 100 games is something that I’m super proud of,” Carrick said. ”If you look at it, I’m 30 years old, it’s my 10th year pro. It might not seem like a lot to some people, but to me it’s a pretty big deal and more importantly, for my family, too. It’s pretty cool for me, but it would have been nice to get the win.”

RECORD BOOK

Trevor Zegras had the second assist on Carrick’s second goal, giving him 41 on the season – the most by an Anaheim rookie.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Remain in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Ducks: Play at San Jose on Saturday.

