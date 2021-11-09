BKC–Delaware-Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Foster Loyer had a career-high 27 points as Davidson routed Delaware 93-71 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Loyer hit 10 of 12 shots, including 6 of 6 from 3-point range.

Hyunjung Lee had 15 points for Davidson. Michael Jones added 13 points. Sam Mennenga had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Dylan Painter had 17 points for the Blue Hens. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds. Kevin Anderson had 11 points.

