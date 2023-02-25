WASHINGTON (AP)James Bishop scored 29 points to propel George Washington to a 92-85 victory over La Salle on Saturday.

Bishop also had nine assists for the Colonials (15-14, 9-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hunter Dean added 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. Ricky Lindo Jr. hit all seven of his shots and 2 of 4 foul shots to score 16.

Fousseyni Drame and Daeshon Shepherd scored 14 points apiece to lead the Explorers (13-16, 7-9). Drame added seven rebounds and three steals, while Shepherd snagged six boards. Josh Nickelberry scored 13.

Lindo scored 14 points in the second half and George Washington used a 9-0 run to turn an eight-point advantage into a 71-54 lead with 9:14 remaining.

NEXT UP

George Washington plays Wednesday against Davidson on the road, and La Salle visits Dayton on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.