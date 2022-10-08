BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP)American businessman Bill Foley attended Bournemouth’s Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday amid reports that he is close to completing a takeover of the club.

The Las Vegas-based billionaire, who owns the Vegas Golden Knights NHL franchise, is set to pay around 120 million pounds ($133 million) to buy Bournemouth from current owner Maxim Demin, according to multiple British media reports. Bournemouth is back in the Premier League after winning promotion from the second-tier Championship last season and has the smallest stadium in the English top flight, with a capacity of just 11,364.

Radio station talkSPORT, an official Premier League partner, reported that the 77-year-old Foley’s long-term plan for the club is to either redevelop the Vitality Stadium or build a brand new venue, as well as providing funds for a new training facility and several January transfer signings.

Demin, a Russian-born businessman who first bought a stake in Bournemouth in 2011, fired manager Scott Parker just four games into the season and a permanent replacement has yet to be appointed.

