DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Zion Harmon scored 29 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Florida A&M 91-70 on Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Harmon shot 9 for 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (12-19, 8-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Marcus Garrett scored 16 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the foul line. Kevin Davis was 4-of-7 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three steals.

Noah Meren led the Rattlers (7-22, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three steals. Jordan Chatman added 13 points and two steals for Florida A&M. Jordan Tillmon also had 13 points and three steals.

