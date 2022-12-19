BOSTON (AP)Patrice Bergeron scored twice in the third period after Boston almost blew a 4-0 lead on Monday night and the Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 7-3 for their 17th home win in 19 tries.

Brandon Carlo and Connor Clifton had a goal and an assist, and David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston. Brad Marchand had three assists, and Bergeron, Hampus Lindholm and Taylor Halle each added two. Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots to earn his 10th consecutive win.

Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaege each had a goal and an assist, and Eric Staal also scored for the Panthers, who have lost four of their last six. Spencer Knight had 19 saves.

The Bruins opened a 4-0 lead early in the second period before the Panthers scored three times in five minutes to make it a one-goal game before the Bruins pulled away.

CAPITALS 4, RED WINGS 3, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) – Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds, Dmitry Orlov had the winner with 21.3 seconds left in overtime as Washington won its second straight.

Erik Gustafsson also scored for the Capitals and Charlie Lindgren stopped 16 shots in his eighth consecutive start.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin remained one goal behind Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. He remained stuck on 800 with Howe’s sons Mark and Marty in attendance.

David Perron, Oskar Sundqvist and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for Detroit, which has now lost six in a row and nine of 11. Ville Husso made 38 saves.

STARS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Wyatt Johnston scored 55 seconds into the second period and Dallas remained atop the Central Division.

Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars and Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots in his 100th NHL game. Oettinger lost his shutout bid when Ken Johnson beat him with a backhander with 15 seconds remaining. The Stars have won seven of their last nine games, including a 3-1-1 road trip.

Daniil Tarasov stopped 32 shots in his third straight loss for Columbus, which has lost four straight overall and six of its last eight at home (2-5-1).

PREDATORS 4, OILERS 3, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Alexandre Carrier scored at 2:12 of overtime to lift Nashville.

Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Jordan Gross also scored for as the Predators snapped a six-game losing streak. Juuse Saros made 31 saves to help Nashville end an eight-game skid against Edmonton.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two power-play goals and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for Edmonton, which has lost three straight. Connor McDavid had two assists and Jack Campbell made 30 saves.

In the extra period, Carrier took a long pass from Cody Glass and snapped a wrist shot past Campbell for the win.

AVALANCHE 1, ISLANDERS 0, SO

DENVER (AP) – Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado.

Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders’ goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal.

The shutout was Georgiev’s second of the season and 10th of his career.

CANADIENS 3, COYOTES 2, OT

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Mike Hoffman scored at 3:52 of overtime, Sam Montembeault stopped 37 shots and Montreal ended a three-game losing streak.

Montembeault made some tough saves in the third period and the Canadiens controlled the puck for most of the overtime. Hoffman won it by skating up the middle of the ice and beating Karel Vejmelka.

Christian Dvorak had a goal against his former team and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal

Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli scored, and Vejmelka had 20 saves for the Coyotes, who lost despite have 13 more shots on goal.

SABRES 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 41 saves and Buffalo got its first win at Vegas.

Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Lawrence Pilut scored to for the Sabres, who came in 0-3-1 all-time at T-Mobile Arena. The Sabres improved to 6-2-1 in December, after going 4-9-1 the previous month, and moved into a fourth-place tie with Florida in the Atlantic Division with 34 points.

Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas, while Adin Hill made 15 saves. The Golden Knights dropped to 8-9-1 at home. The Golden Knights have scored just 11 goals in their last seven home games – including six losses.

BLUES 5, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Jordan Kyrou had three goals for his first career hat trick and had an assist to lead St. Louis.

Robert Thomas had a power-play goal and an assist, and Nathan Walker scored his first goal of the season for the Blues, who won their fourth straight and for the fifth time in seven games. Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists and Nicky Leddy added two, and Jordan Binnington stopped 33 shots.

Ilya Mikheyev scored for the Canucks, who lost their third straight at home to fall to 5-9-1 on the season. Spencer Martin made 22 saves.

