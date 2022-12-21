NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Keishawn Davidson had 14 points in Belmont’s 79-56 win over Samford on Wednesday night.

Davidson had five assists for the Bruins (8-5). Cade Tyson scored 14 points and Even Brauns added 10 points.

Jaron Rillie led the way for the Bulldogs (6-7) with 15 points. Samford also got 15 points from Bubba Parham. Logan Dye also had eight points. The Bulldogs have lost seven in a row.

