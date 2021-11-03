Bellerive Country Club to host Presidents Cup in 2030

ST. LOUIS (AP)Bellerive Country Club has been selected to host the Presidents Cup in 2030, making it the seventh American course to host the biennial event.

It adds to the list of big events Bellerive has hosted, from Gary Player completing the career Grand Slam in the 1965 U.S. Open to Nick Price winning his first major at the 1992 PGA Championship.

It most recently held the 2018 PGA Championship when Brooks Koepka held off Tiger Woods and Adam Scott.

Bellerive also hosted the 2008 BMW Championship as part of the PGA Tour’s postseason, and a World Golf Championship in 2001 that was canceled because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The Presidents Cup, matches between Americans and international players from outside Europe, will be at Quail Hollow in North Carolina in 2022, followed by Royal Montreal in 2024 and Medinah in the Chicago suburbs in 2026. An overseas site has not been selected for 2028.

Previous matches in America have been held at the RTJ Golf Club in Virginia, Harding Park in San Francisco, Muirfield Village in Ohio and Liberty National in New Jersey.