LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has been released from the hospital and was seeing specialists Monday, a day after he was carted from the field with a neck injury during a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coach Matt Eberflus called the news ”encouraging,” though he had few details about the extent of the injury. He said Jenkins was released from the hospital on Sunday and was seeing specialists to ”double-check and cross-check everything.”

Whether Jenkins will play again this season was not clear.

”We’ll see,” Eberflus said. ”We’ll see. I don’t know yet. I don’t know. All those injury reports will come out tomorrow or we’ll know more as time goes. But that’s where it is right now.”

Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play on the game’s opening drive. The right guard was surrounded by many of his teammates as he was loaded on to the cart.

Eberflus had no update on rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn after he left the game with an ankle injury. But it looks as if their running game will get a boost this week, with Khalil Herbert expected to return against Buffalo after missing four games because of a hip injury. Eberflus said he will practice this week.

”He is cleared, ready to go, like we said last week, he’s got all his jumps, his speed. He’s been cuttin’. He’s been movin’. He looks great. We’re excited about his return.”

Herbert, who has run for 643 yards and four touchdowns, was hurt returning a kickoff in Chicago’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 13. He was placed on injured reserve two days later.

