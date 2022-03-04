SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Justin Bean tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 75-52 win over San Jose State on Friday night.

Brandon Horvath had 16 points and eight rebounds for Utah State (17-14, 8-10 Mountain West Conference). Sean Bairstow added 13 points. Max Shulga had 11 points.

Trey Anderson had 12 points for the Spartans (8-22, 1-17). Shon Robinson added 11 points. Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 11 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. Utah State defeated San Jose State 78-62 on Feb. 3.

