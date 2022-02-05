Bean carries Utah St. over UNLV 90-75

LOGAN, Utah (AP)Justin Bean had 32 points and 10 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 90-75 win over UNLV on Saturday.

Bean was outscored by the Runnin’ Rebels’ Bryce Hamilton, who had 33 points.

Bean made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Brandon Horvath had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Utah State (15-9, 6-5 Mountain West Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Sean Bairstow added 14 points.

Utah State totaled 50 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jordan McCabe had 13 points and eight assists for the Runnin’ Rebels (13-10, 5-5). Justin Webster added 10 points.

