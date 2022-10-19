BERLIN (AP)Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bundesliga leader Union Berlin all safely advanced to the third round of the German Cup on Wednesday.

Canadian wing-back Alphonso Davies sealed Bayern’s progress in an ultimately comfortable 5-2 come-from-behind win at Augsburg.

Mads Pedersen stunned the visitors in the ninth minute for Augsburg but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice and set up another goal for Joshua Kimmich as Bayern replied.

An own goal from Dayot Upamecano restored Augsburg’s hopes of an upset in the 65th until Jamal Musiala sealed the result with a wonderful strike inside the far post in the 74th.

Substitute Thomas Muller set up Davies to complete the scoring in injury time.

TEENAGERS RESCUE DORTMUND

Dortmund had to work hard for a 2-0 win at second-division club Hannover.

The 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko forced an own goal from Bright Arrey-Mbi in the 11th minute and 19-year-old Jude Bellingham sealed the win with a penalty in 71st.

Dortmund was looking for a confidence-building performance after just two wins from its previous eight games across all competitions – the nature of the team’s 2-0 loss at Union Berlin on Sunday was still smarting – but it was far from convincing in Hannover.

The home team created more chances and should have equalized before Phil Neumann conceded the penalty for a foul on Bellingham, who had come on as a substitute.

It was the first game in any competition that Bellingham hadn’t started for Dortmund since December, as coach Edin Terzic attempted to give the England midfielder a break.

American Gio Reyna also came on for his third appearance since returning from injury.

Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi was sent off late for a tactical foul to deny a clear goal chance.

Germany forward Marco Reus missed the match with a knock from the Union game but Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said he expected Reus back in action against Stuttgart on Saturday.

UNION KEEPS WINNING

Surprise league leader Union progressed with a 2-0 win over its former second-division bogey team Heidenheim thanks to Polish defender Tymoteusz Puchacz’ first goal for the club and a lobbed header from Sven Michel early in the second half.

It was the team’s fifth consecutive win across all competitions.

Union coach Urs Fischer rested several key players due to competitions on three fronts – Union leads the Bundesliga by four points from Bayern while it hosts Sporting Braga in the Europa League next week.

Also, Stuttgart routed Arminia Bielefeld 6-0 at home and Fortuna Dusseldorf won 2-0 at Jahn Regensburg.

FREIBURG LEAVES IT LATE

Matthias Ginter rescued Freiburg by scoring in injury time for 1-1 against St. Pauli to send the game to extra time, where he set up Michael Gregoritsch for a dramatic late winner in the 119th minute.

Freiburg, last season’s beaten finalist, advanced to the third round with a 2-1 win.

PENALTY DRAMA

Paderborn forward Richmond Tachie scored the winning penalty to knock Werder Bremen out with a 5-4 win in the shootout after their game finished 2-2 with extra time. Leonardo Bittencourt, who led Bremen’s comeback from 2-0, saw his spot kick saved in the shootout.

SV Sandhausen defeated second-division rival Karlsruher SC 8-7 on penalties after their game finished 2-2.

Sandhausen’s reserve goalkeeper Nikolai Rehnen was the hero on his cup debut after coming on for the injured Patrick Drewes in the 120th minute.

—

