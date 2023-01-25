PHILADELPHIA (AP)Khalif Battle scored 25 points, including seven in the overtime, and Temple beat South Florida 79-76 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Harris missed a 3-pointer as time expired for the chance to tie it for the Bulls.

Battle was 9 of 18 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Owls (13-9, 7-2 American Athletic Conference). Damian Dunn added 15 points and seven rebounds. Nick Jourdain added 11 points.

Keyshawn Bryant finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (9-12, 2-6). Russel Tchewa added 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals for South Florida. Selton Miguel also had 15 points, four assists and two steals.

Tchewa’s three-point play tied at 70 with 1:42 left in regulation and neither team scored again until overtime.

NEXT UP

Temple plays Saturday against UCF on the road, while South Florida visits SMU on Sunday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.