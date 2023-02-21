YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Emoni Bates scored 17 points to help Eastern Michigan defeat Western Michigan 66-59 on Tuesday night.

Bates also contributed seven rebounds for the Eagles (7-21, 4-11 Mid-American Conference). Noah Farrakhan finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 15 points. Colin Golson Jr. shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Eagles ended a five-game slide with the victory.

Lamar Norman Jr. led the Broncos (7-21, 3-12) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Seth Hubbard added 15 points and six rebounds for Western Michigan. In addition, Tray Maddox Jr. finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.