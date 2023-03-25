HOUSTON (AP)Amine Bassi scored on a penalty kick for the second straight week to lead the Houston Dynamo to a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday night.

Bassi was awarded the kick after a video review in the 55th minute. Bassi scored from the same spot in a 2-0 home win over Austin for the Dynamo’s first victory of the season. Houston (2-2-0) had gone 85 matches since posting back-to-back victories.

NYCFC (2-2-1) was coming off two straight wins at home to match the second-best start in club history. NYCFC had 10 points through four matches in 2018.

It was the first meeting between the teams since a 3-2 home win by NYCFC in 2019. Houston improved to 2-2-2 in the series.

Houston had a 9-5 advantage in shots and a 2-1 edge in shots on goal.

The Dynamo’s Steve Clark and NYCFC’s Luis Barraza both finished with one save.

Houston travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. NYCFC stays on the road to play the New England Revolution on Saturday.

