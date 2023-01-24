MADRID (AP)Barcelona’s and Sevilla’s women’s teams were disqualified from the Copa de la Reina on Tuesday for fielding ineligible players in the round of 16.

The competition’s committee of the Spanish soccer federation ruled in favor of the complaints made by Osasuna and Villarreal, which will advance to the last eight instead of Barcelona and Sevilla.

Barcelona had routed Osasuna 9-0, while Sevilla defeated Villarreal 1-0. Both teams used players who had to serve suspensions from last season.

Barcelona’s Geyse Ferreira had been sent off while playing for her former club, while Sevilla’s Nagore Calderon had been red-carded in the team’s last cup game last season.

Barcelona and Sevilla can appeal the ruling.

—

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports