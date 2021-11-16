Rhoden, Seton Hall rally late to beat No. 4 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Jared Rhoden scored 16 points, helping Seton Hall rally to beat No. 4 Michigan 67-65 on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines (2-1) had a chance to extend the game with 0.8 seconds left, but Terrance Williams missed the first of two free throws.

The Pirates (3-0) trailed by 11 points early in the second half and took the lead with 1:15 left for the first time since late in the first half.

Bryce Aiken and Tray Jackson each had 13 points for the Pirates.

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson had 18 points and nine rebounds, Eli Brooks scored 17 and DeVante Jones added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

NO. 7 DUKE 92, GARDNER-WEBB 52

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds as the Blue Devils beat Gardner-Webb.

Banchero was stopped by police early Sunday morning along with teammate Michael Savarino – coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson.

Savarino was driving Banchero’s white Jeep, according to court records, and was arrested for driving while impaired. Banchero, who was in the back seat, was cited at the scene and released.

Savarino did not play against Gardner-Webb (0-3), while Banchero was on the court for 26 minutes.

Trevor Keels led Duke (4-0) with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Lance Terry scored 15 points to lead Gardner-Webb.

NO. 5 VILLANOVA 100, HOWARD 81

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) – Brandon Slater hit all four 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie scored 21, Justin Moore had 16 and Villanova knocked off Howard.

The Wildcats (2-1) were pushed for 30 minutes by a hot-shooting Bison team aiming for an upset. Villanova made 14 3s and all 26 free throws.

Kyle Foster led Howard (3-1) with 19 points.

NO. 6 PURDUE 96, WRIGHT STATE 52

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Trevion Williams had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Zach Edey added 18 points and 12 rebounds to help Purdue rout Wright State.

The Boilermakers are off to their first 3-0 start in three years. They topped the 90-point mark in a third consecutive game, their longest streak since December 2000.

Wright State (1-2) was led by Trey Calvin with 21 points and Tanner Holden with 17.

NO. 11 MEMPHIS 90, SAINT LOUIS 74

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Tyler Harris had 18 points and Emoni Bates scored 16 as Memphis topped Saint Louis.

Jalen Duren added 13 points and Josh Minott finished with 12. Both were perfect from the field for the Tigers (3-0).

Terrence Hargrove Jr. led Saint Louis (3-1) with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 13 KENTUCKY 80, MOUNT ST. MARY’S 55

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 24 points with 16 rebounds, TyTy Washington scored 16 points and Kentucky ran away from Mount St. Mary’s.

Sahvir Wheeler added 12 points and eight assists as the Wildcats (2-1) made 34 of 64 from the field (53%).

Josh Reaves and Jalen Benjamin scored 11 points each for Mount St. Mary’s (1-3).

NO. 14 ALABAMA 73, SOUTH ALABAMA 68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Keon Ellis scored 18 points, Jahvon Quinerly made a go-ahead layup with under three minutes to go and Alabama got past South Alabama.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) trailed 34-31 at the break.

Charles Manning Jr., who had 23 points for Jaguars (1-2), hit a 3 that made it 62-all with 3:09 remaining. Quinerly’s basket put Alabama ahead for good.

Jaden Shackelford added 18 points and had four of the seven 3-pointers that Alabama made.

NO. 15 HOUSTON 67, VIRGINIA 47

HOUSTON (AP) – Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 and Houston used a suffocating defense to beat Virginia.

Sasser and Edwards combined to shoot 11 of 24 from the field and 9 of 13 on 3-pointers. The Cougars (3-0) shot 49% from the field and 11 of 20 on 3s.

Armaan Franklin scored 11 points for Virginia, which dropped to 1-2 for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 94, CHARLESTON 83

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Armando Bacot scored a career-high 24 points, tied his career best with six blocks and added 12 rebounds as North Carolina rallied in the second half to beat Charleston.

It was the first road game of the season for the Tar Heels and new coach Hubert Davis, and the Cougars (3-1) had them on their heels for the opening half.

Reyne Smith led the Cougars with 19 points off five 3-pointers.

Caleb Love had 22 points, 18 in the second half, as North Carolina had four players in double figures to move to 3-0 for the eighth straight season.

NO. 25 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 78, FLORIDA GULF COAST 61

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points, Boogie Ellis added 18 and Southern California defeated Florida Gulf Coast in the return of Trojans coach Andy Enfield to the school he led to the ”Dunk City” moniker in the 2013 NCAA tournament.

Isaiah Mobley scored 13 points for USC (3-0), which got 10 from Max Agbonkpolo.

Cyrus Largie scored 20 points for FGCU (1-2).

