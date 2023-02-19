CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Elizabeth Balogun scored 12 points, Taya Corosdale had 10 and No. 9 Duke survived a stern test from Virginia, 56-52, on Sunday.

The Blue Devils (22-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) led only 47-45 with just over eight minutes left, but Celeste Taylor hit a 3-pointer from right in front of the Duke bench to make it a five-point game, starting a 7-2 run that gave them some breathing room and they held on.

Taylor Valladay led Virginia (15-12, 4-12) with 19 points and McKenna Dale had 10. The Cavaliers had split their last six meetings with the Blue Devils after ending a 26-game losing streak in the series, but still lost for the 30th time in the last 33 meetings.

The victory assured Duke of maintaining at least a share of first place in the conference. They are tied with No. 10 Notre Dame, which beat Pittsburgh.

The Blue Devils started the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers in a 9-2 run that built their lead to 42-29, but they then went nearly five minutes without scoring as the Cavaliers ran off 10 straight.

The Cavaliers played with just eight available players because their second- and third-leading scorers (Mir McLean, 12.2, and Sam Brunelle, 10.0) are out for the rest of season with injuries

Duke: The Blue Devils were sometimes very sloppy with the ball, committing 18 turnovers that the Cavaliers turned into 22 points. Its reserves outscored Virginia’s 19-7.

Virginia: The university honored letter-winners from its first three women’s teams, including the 1973-74 basketball team, with a luncheon before the game and during a halftime ceremony as part of National Girl and Women in Sports Day.

Duke: Plays N.C. State at home Thursday night.

Virginia: On the road at Clemson Thursday night.

