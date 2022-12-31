RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 19 points as VCU beat La Salle 80-67 in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Saturday.

Baldwin also had six assists and four steals for the Rams (10-4). Jalen DeLoach scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added 13 rebounds. Zeb Jackson shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Explorers (6-8) were led in scoring by Josh Nickelberry, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Jhamir Brickus added 16 points and two steals for La Salle. In addition, Khalil Brantley finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

VCU took the lead with two seconds remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-36 at halftime, with DeLoach racking up 10 points. VCU pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 10 points. They outscored La Salle by 11 points in the final half, as Baldwin led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for VCU is a Wednesday matchup with Duquesne on the road, while La Salle hosts Rhode Island on Saturday.

