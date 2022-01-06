Balanced Washington knocks off Utah 74-68

SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Daejon Davis scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Washington beat Utah 74-68 on Thursday night.

Terrell Brown Jr. and Cole Bajema each had 15 points for Washington (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12). Jamal Bey added 14 points. Bajema had a career-best five 3-pointers.

Lazar Stefanovic, Branden Carlson and Gabe Madsen each scored 12 points for Utah (8-7, 1-4). Marco Anthony added 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Rollie Worster also scored 10 points.

Washington, which set season highs in steals (18) and opponent turnovers (21) in a 16-point loss to then-No. 9 Arizona in its conference opener, had 13 steals and forced 19 turnovers for 22 points against the Utes.

The Huskies trailed by 14 points early in the second half but pulled away on a 29-9 run, capped by three straight 3-pointers from Bajema and Emmitt Matthews Jr. for a 68-59 lead with about four minutes to play.

Utah cut the deficit to 68-65 with 1:14 remaining but didn’t get closer as the Huskies made six free throws in the final minute.

Utah will look to end a three-game skid when it hosts Washington State on Saturday. Washington plays at Colorado on Sunday.

