Balanced Princeton holds off Brown, 76-74

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Tosan Evbuomwan scored 21 points to lead five in double figures as Princeton held off Brown for a 76-74 victory on Saturday.

Drew Friberg and Ryan Langborg added 15 points apiece for Princeton (13-3, 3-0 Ivy League). Ethan Wright had 13 points and Matt Allocco 10. Friberg made five 3-pointers.

Allocco’s 3-pointer gave Princeton a 63-62 lead. Paxson Wojcik answered with a jumper for Brown before the Tigers finished the game making 11 of 14 free throws.

Kino Lilly Jr. scored 25 points for Brown (9-10, 1-3). Tamenang Choh added 18 points and Dan Friday had 10.

Brown hosts Yale on Monday. Princeton plays at home against Pennsylvania on Monday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25