Balanced Montana State fends off Eastern Washington 69-65

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Jubrile Belo, Xavier Bishop and RaeQuan Battle scored 15 points apiece as Montana State slipped past Eastern Washington 69-65 on Thursday night.

Amin Adamu had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (15-5, 7-2 Big Sky Conference), who have won six straight.

Linton Acliese III had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles (11-9, 5-4). Angelo Allegri added 17 points and seven rebounds. Steele Venters, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Eagles, was held to only six points on 2-of-13 shooting.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com