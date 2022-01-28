Balanc scores 20 to lead Quinnipiac over Marist 94-87

BOSTON (AP) — People from New York City to Maine awakened Saturday to half a foot (15 centimeters) of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds and the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.

Parts of 10 states and some major population centers — Philadelphia, New York and Boston — were in the path of the storm, which was expected to rage throughout the day.