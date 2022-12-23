FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Victor Bailey Jr. scored 17 points to help George Mason defeat Coppin State 91-53 on Friday night.

Bailey shot 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Patriots (8-5). De’Von Cooper scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Devin Dinkins finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Sam Sessoms led the way for the Eagles (5-10) with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Mike Hood added 11 points for Coppin State. In addition, Nendah Tarke had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.