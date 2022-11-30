TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Robbie Avila’s 16 points helped Indiana State defeat Drake 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Avila had eight rebounds for the Sycamores (7-1). Cameron Henry scored 14 points while shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 10 for 12 from the line. Courvoisier McCauley recorded 12 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

Roman Penn finished with 32 points, four assists and three steals for the Bulldogs (6-1). Drake also got 15 points, six rebounds and two steals from Tucker DeVries. Darnell Brodie also had 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.