Avalanche top Kraken, former goalie Grubauer 4-3

DENVER (AP)Nazem Kadri scored a go-ahead goal late in the third period, and the surging Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Monday night.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel had two goals and Devon Toews also scored for Colorado, which beat former teammate Philipp Grubauer to win its 12th straight at home and fifth in a row overall.

Grubauer, who had 31 saves, received a warm reception from the crowd. Marcus Johansson, Jared McCann and Colin Backwell scored for Seattle.

Pavel Francouz finished with 23 saves for Colorado, whose captain and top-line forward Gabriel Landeskog tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was placed in health and safety protocols.

BRUINS 7, CAPITALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) – Brad Marchand returned from a bloody nose to score two goals and assist on another in Boston’s rout of Washington.

Marchand barely missed any time after taking a hard high stick to the face in the first period, and assisted on David Pastrnak’s first of two goals.

Boston improved to 9-1-1 in its past 11 road games, and also got goals from Matt Grzelcyk, Craig Smith and Erik Haula. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves.

The Capitals’ four-game losing streak is their longest of the season. Conor Sheary scored twice for Washington and T.J. Oshie had a goal. Goalie Zach Fucale was chased after allowing four goals on 16 shots in under 28 minutes of work, and Vitek Vanecek had 11 saves.

KINGS 3, RANGERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Phillip Danault, Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe scored in Los Angeles’ win over New York.

Trevor Moore had two assists and Cal Petersen made 22 saves for the Kings, who have won four of five.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves for the Rangers, who have lost two of three to start their longest road trip of the season.

The Kings scored twice in the opening 3:41 of the second period. Zibanejad pulled the Rangers back within 2-1 with less than eight minutes remaining in the third. But Kempe scored into an empty net with 1:17 remaining to seal it.

Kris Knoblauch served as temporary coach for New York after Gerard Gallant tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports