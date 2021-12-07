Austin’s double-double sends High Point over Guilford 64-59

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- On Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a 47-year-old man who was hiking with his wife on the Manoa Falls Trail but got separated around 1:30 p.m.

The wife called 911 after her husband did not show up at the trailhead where she waited for him. HFD received the emergency call around 6:45 p.m.