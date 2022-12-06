CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Drew Calderon scored 19 points as Austin Peay beat Kentucky Christian 102-57 on Tuesday night.

Calderon finished 6 of 11 from 3-point range for the Governors (5-5). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 14 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line, and they also had nine rebounds. Sean Durugordon was 5-of(backslash)-11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Knights (0-2) were led in scoring by David Woodard, who finished with 12 points. Kentucky Christian also got 12 points and two steals from Miles Shipp. In addition, Deondre Ross finished with seven points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.