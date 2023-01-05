CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Sean Durugordon scored 10 points to help Austin Peay defeat FGCU 61-59 on Thursday night.

Durugordon shot 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line for the Governors (7-9). Rodrique Massenat scored 10 points while going 4 of 6 (2 for 4 from distance), and added four steals. Carlos Paez shot 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Zach Anderson finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (12-4). Chase Johnston added 11 points for FGCU. Andre Weir also recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals. The loss snapped the Eagles’ five-game winning streak.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.