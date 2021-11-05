Austin FC-Timbers Preview

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff implored his side to build on this MLS term as they look to end strongly on the road at Portland Timbers.

Austin foiled the first-place aspirations of Sporting Kansas City as they defeated the high-flyers 3-1 last time out, though they remain 11th in the Western Conference.

However, the visitors’ improvements from the early stages have been more than notable and that is what Wolff wants his team to take forward.

“I think our resiliency, as this year’s gone on and we’ve layered in more quality, you can see having a goalscorer, having a forward, really added to our element as a team,” said Wolff.

“I look forward to the challenges of next year. We’re going to get better, we’re going to add players, and we’re already a competitive team.

“We have to get more consistent and a little more ruthless and those things will be welcomed in 2022.”

The Timbers confirmed their top-four seed in the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake to assure a home time in the next round of fixtures.

With Giovanni Savarese serving a one-match suspension, Carlos Llamosa served in the dugout and reflected on the importance of securing a home game post-match.

“We are happy to secure a home game in the first round of the playoffs,” Timbers’ acting head coach said. “On Sunday we will again be going for the three points.

“We can get to 55 points and we want to make it to the MLS Cup final as well. The second half of the season we have grown a lot and we looked much better.

“Sometimes we have been short in the team rosters but I’m glad we’ve been able to catch up and secure a home-field advantage in the first round is huge for us.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland Timbers – Sebastian Blanco

Sebastian Blanco loves to face Real Salt Lake – his brace meaning he now has seven goals against them. His double was also just his third multi-goal haul and the midfielder will look to build on that on Sunday.

Austin FC – Sebastian Driussi

Sebastian Driussi has contributed five goals and five assists in a 15-match starting span, most recently scoring in 30 seconds against Sporting – the fastest goal in the club’s history.

KEY OPTA FACTS

●Austin FC won its first two matches against Portland, both at home, netting seven goals in those games. Only one team in the last nine seasons has defeated the Timbers three times in a single regular season: FC Dallas in 2016.

●Portland has followed a three-match losing streak with back-to-back wins, including a victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. The win against RSL was the 16th of the season for the Timbers, their most in a single regular season in club history (15 three times).

●After winning two of its first three away matches, Austin FC is winless in 13 straight on the road, including losing the last eight straight away from home. The run of eight straight defeats is the longest road losing streak in MLS this season.

●Sebastián Blanco scored twice in Portland’s win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, his third-career multi-goal game in MLS. His previous two-goal game came over three years ago, in October 2018, also at Salt Lake.

●Diego Fagundez recorded assists on two of Austin FC’s three goals on Wednesday, the sixth multi-assist game of his MLS career, but the first since July 2017 with New England against LA Galaxy.