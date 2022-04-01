Josh Wolff has warned his Austin FC players not to take San Jose Earthquakes lightly as a “wounded animal” can make for the most dangerous opponent.

The Quakes have taken just one point from their first four matches this season and are only being kept off bottom spot in the Western Conference by Vancouver Whitecaps.

San Jose have had two weeks to dwell on their latest loss, a 1-0 setback at Minnesota United, and Wolff believes the short hiatus will work in the hosts’ favor.

“They may seem like a wounded animal, but that wounded animal is dangerous,” he said. “(Matias) Almeyda is a great coach and his players have a lot of passion for him.

“Their newer players have had a chance to come into the mix over the past couple of weeks, so I expect them to be full of intensity.

“When opportunities do provide themselves, we have to take them. When you score goals against this type of opponent, the chaos begins.”

San Jose head coach Almeyda continues to be linked with a return to former side Chivas, but for now the Argentinian is focusing on getting the most out of his Quakes side.

“The reality is that we still haven’t found our formula, we haven’t found our way,” he said. “We’ll think and really analyze each point.

“We’ve tried to modify the back line with three, four, or five in the back and we still haven’t found the right path because we’ve conceded goals every game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Javier Lopez

Since playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Columbus Crew last month, the Quakes have since fired back-to-back blanks in losses to Philadelphia Union and Minnesota. Almeyda will hope to have Lopez available for this match and the attacking midfielder has a good record in this fixture, having scored three times against Austin in 2021.

Austin FC – Sebastian Driussi

Austin have the most goals (11) and the best goal difference (+8) in the league, suggesting that Wolff has found the right balance for his side. Diego Fagundez and Driussi have played a part in all but four of their side’s goals this campaign, with the latter scoring three and assisting two alone.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Earthquakes were unbeaten in the three meetings with Austin last season, following up a scoreless draw in Austin with 4-3 and 4-0 victories. It marked the second time in club history that San Jose scored at least four goals against a team twice in a single season (also v Colorado in 2012).

– San Jose are off to the second-worst start in club history with one point from four matches, only beating out the 2019 season in which they lost four in a row to open the campaign. The Quakes have never had fewer than three points after five games of a season (three in 2014 and 2019).

– Austin have lost 10 straight away matches dating back to last June, scoring only two goals in those games. There have been only seven longer road losing streaks in league history, while only the Red Bulls from March to June 2009 (one goal) have scored fewer than two goals over any 10-match road span.

– Despite leading MLS in possession this season (61.6 per cent), San Jose have attempted just 34 shots, third fewest in MLS, and has had a league-low 53 touches in the opponents’ box. The Earthquakes are also the second least accurate shooting team in MLS, hitting the target with just 20.6 per cent of their shots (Vancouver – 12.2 per cent).

– Since opening their home stadium against San Jose on June 27, 2021, Austin have scored a total of 40 goals, with 38 of those coming at home. Austin’s only two away goals since their Q2 Stadium debut came against Vancouver in September and Dallas in October.