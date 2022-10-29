BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Austin Aune threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns to get North Texas off to a quick start and the Mean Green finished strong to defeat Western Kentucky 40-13 on Saturday.

Kaylon Horton turned a screen pass into a 28-yard score on the first possession for North Texas (5-4, 4-1 Conference USA) and Aune found Damon Ward for a 56-yard score on the second.

The Hilltoppers (5-4, 3-2) got back in the game with Austin Reed’s 5-yard TD pass to Joshua Simon and a couple of field goals to trail 20-13 at the half.

Western Kentucky had four drives before the clock ran out to end the game on the final possession, but missed a field goal, punted and threw an interception before losing the ball on downs.

North Texas scored on its final three drives, starting with Aune’s TD pass to Ikaika Ragsdale. Ayo Adeyi followed with a 39-yard burst to the end zone before Ragsdale closed it out with an 11-yard run with 2:08 remaining.

Reed threw for 320 yards.

