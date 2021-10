HONOLULU (KHON2) -- U.S. Navy active duty, retirees, and dependents are eligible to receive free day passes to Pearl Harbor Historic sites on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, in honor of the branch's birthday on Oct. 13.

Military members and their families will get to enjoy the historic sites which include the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum, and the Pacific Historic Parks.