HOUSTON (AP)Jose Altuve homered early, and Michael Brantley tripled in a two-run eighth to help the Houston Astros run their winning streak to a season-best six games with an 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The win was manager Dusty Baker’s 2,004th, passing Bruce Bochy (2,003) for 11th on the all-time list.

The Astros trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Altuve singled with one out and scored on a triple to right field by Brantley to tie it. The Tigers intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez with two outs before Michael Fulmer (1-1) walked Yuli Gurriel to load the bases. Another walk to Kyle Tucker scored Brantley to put Houston up 3-2.

Bryan Abreu (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and closer Ryan Pressly threw a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Miguel Cabrera doubled in the third inning to join Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols as the only players in MLB history to have at least 3,000 hits, 500 homers and 600 doubles in their careers.

MARLINS 8, PADRES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Joe Dunand, the nephew of Alex Rodriguez, homered on the third pitch he saw as a big leaguer and then doubled as Miami ended a six-game losing streak with a win over San Diego.

Jorge Soler hit his first career grand slam and Pablo Lopez pitched eight strong innings for Miami.

After Dunand homered, A-Rod tweeted, ”WOW! First MLB at-bat HOME RUN. Lets go Joe!!!” The 26-year-old doubled to left in his second at-bat and scored on Garrett Cooper’s two-run double.

Soler’s grand slam highlighted the five-run ninth against San Diego’s bullpen. Lopez (4-1) shut down the Padres on five hits while striking out five and walking two.

Manaea (2-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings, struck out eight and walked one.

BRAVES 3, BREWERS 2

ATLANTA (AP) – Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a fifth-inning homer for the game’s first run, Max Fried outpitched Corbin Burnes and Atlanta held off Milwaukee.

Fried (4-2) allowed one run on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in seven innings to end Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak. Closer Kenley Jansen earned his eighth save.

Acuna’s homer off Burnes (1-2) was his second in two games as he continued to prove he has fully recovered from knee surgery.

Hunter Renfroe led off the seventh with his sixth homer. Travis d’Arnaud’s eighth-inning single off Luis Perdomo drove in Ozzie Albies from second base for Atlanta.

GIANTS 13, CARDINALS 7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Wilmer Flores hit a grand slam in the first inning and matched his career high with six RBIs as San Francisco snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over St. Louis.

Mauricio Dubon and Darin Ruf also homered for the Giants.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina reached 1,000 career RBIs. Dylan Carlson added a three-run homer, but St. Louis committed three errors and ended its three-game winning streak.

Logan Webb (4-1) struck out seven in five uneven innings to remain unbeaten in his last 17 starts at Oracle Park. He allowed four runs and eight hits.

Steven Matz (3-2) allowed three home runs in the first two innings and took the loss.

WHITE SOX 3, RED SOX 1, 10 INNINGS

BOSTON (AP) – Jose Abreu hit a go-ahead double in the 10th after Chicago tied it an inning earlier, helping the White Sox beat Boston for their fifth straight win.

Leury Garcia had two singles and a game-tying sacrifice fly in the ninth for the White Sox (13-13), who reached .500 for the first time since April 21.

Rafael Devers had an RBI double for Boston, which has lost 13 of 17. The Red Sox have lost six straight series.

Abreu drove in automatic runner AJ Pollock and Luis Robert followed with an RBI single off Matt Barnes (0-3).

Reynaldo Lopez (4-0) worked two innings of scoreless relief and Liam Hendricks got three outs for his ninth save. Matt Barnes (0-3) took the loss.

ROCKIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 1

PHOENIX (AP) – Yonathan Daza, Jose Iglesias and Connor Joe hit consecutive, two-out, run-scoring singles in the ninth inning to help Colorado rally past Arizona.

Colorado trailed 1-0 entering the ninth and pieced together four runs off Arizona closer Mark Melancon (0-3). C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon led off the inning with singles before Melancon retired the next two batters. Daza, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh, lined a ball up the middle to tie the game. Iglesias followed with a go-ahead single and Joe capped the rally with a single up the middle that sent home two runs.

Jordan Luplow stole back-to-back bases in the eighth tand scored on Christian Walker’s double off the right-field wall.

Colorado’s Daniel Bard worked the ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances this season.

BLUE JAYS 8, GUARDIANS 3, 1st GAME

GUARDIANS 8, BLUE JAYS 2, 2nd GAME

CLEVELAND (AP) – Owen Miller delivered a two-run double and Franmil Reyes homered and had two RBIs, helping Cleveland beat Toronto and earn a doubleheader split.

Miller’s double was part of a three-run first. Reyes hit a solo shot in the third and singled home Amed Rosario in the fifth. The Guardians were playing in their MLB-high third doubleheader, all at Progressive Field.

Triston McKenzie (2-2) earned his second straight victory with six innings of two-run ball, striking out nine.

Bo Bichette had an RBI double in the first and Santiago Espinal doubled home a run in the second for Toronto, which had its final 20 hitters retired in order by McKenzie and a trio of relievers. Ross Stripling (0-1) gave up four runs in four innings.

In the opener, George Springer and Raimel Tapia each drove in three runs in the first four innings against ace Shane Bieber.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (3-1) allowed one run and struck out five over 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander issued his first walk of the season against his 137th batter, Reyes in the fourth, after 35 1/3 innings without a free pass.

Bieber (1-2) surrendered a career-high tying seven runs in 3 1/3 innings.

TWINS 1, ATHLETICS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jorge Polanco homered in the sixth inning and four Minnesota pitchers made it stand up, sending Oakland to its eighth straight loss.

Minnesota pitchers combined to strike out 15 while allowing just three hits.

Polanco had three of Minnesota’s five hits. Griffin Jax (2-0) earned the win with 1 2/3 innings in relief. Jhoan Duran struck out five in two innings for his second save.

James Kaprielian (0-2) surrendered one run on three hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.

DODGERS 7, CUBS 0, 1st GAME

DODGERS 6, CUBS 2, 2nd GAME

CHICAGO (AP) – Clayton Kershaw dominated over seven innings in the opener, Mookie Betts drove in five runs in the nightcap, and Los Dodgers swept a doubleheader against Chicago.

Betts smacked a three-run double in the second inning of Game 2 against Keegan Thompson to cap a four-run rally, and he added a two-run homer in the ninth. Los Angeles’ only other hit was a single in the ninth by Freddie Freeman. The NL Central leaders drew nine walks on the way to their 17th win in 22 games.

Kershaw (4-0) scattered five hits while striking out two and walking one.

Tyler Anderson (3-0) went five innings in the second game, allowing two runs and four hits. The left-hander struck out seven and walked one.

Chicago’s Willson Contreras homered, tripled, scored in the first and singled in the eighth. But, the Cubs lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Daniel Norris (0-2) took the loss in the nightcap.

In the first game, Drew Smyly (1-3) lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and six hits.

REDS 9, PIRATES 2, 1st GAME

PIRATES 8, REDS 5, 2nd GAME

CINCINNATI (AP) – Pittsburgh emergency catcher Josh VanMeter had a rough time in his first try behind the plate since he was a teenager, and Cincinnati took advantage to end a nine-game losing streak in the opener of a doubleheader.

In the nightcap, Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Yoshi Tsutsugo and Diego Castillo had back-to-back home runs as Pittsburgh earned a split.

In the opener, Pirates starting catcher Roberto Perez was helped off the field with a left hamstring injury after falling while rounding second base in the top of the eighth. Backup catcher Andrew Knapp had been ejected in the bottom of the sixth.

Tyler Stephenson hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning that fueled a seven-run burst. Tyler Naquin drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double.

Lucas Sims (1-0) earned the win. Wil Crowe (1-2) took the loss.

In the second game, Brandon Drury homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Reds in the nightcap.

Heath Hembree (2-0) won in relief and David Bednar got his fourth save. Phillip Diehl (0-1) lost in relief.

NATIONALS 7, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Josh Bell, Yadiel Hernandez and Nelson Cruz went deep, Maikel Franco drove in three runs and Washington snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Los Angeles.

Josiah Gray (4-2) won his second straight start, allowing three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander also struck out three.

Jared Walsh and Brandon Marsh homered for the Angels, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Michael Lorenzen (3-2) took the loss. He struck out seven, but allowed five runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

RAYS 8, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Brandon Lowe hit two solo homers off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales for the seventh multi-homer game of his career, Manuel Margot hit his first grand slam, and Tampa Bay won its sixth straight.

Margot, who hit a game-winning, three-run homer in the ninth inning on Friday night, capped an eighth inning meltdown by Seattle reliever Diego Castillo. He hit the first pitch into the left-field bullpens. Castillo failed to record an out and allowed five earned runs.

Seattle has lost six straight and 10 of 11.

Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen (3-1) stymied Seattle. The only run he allowed came after Julio Rodriguez tripled and scored on Adam Frazier’s two-out single in the fifth. Rasmussen allowed five hits and struck out five.

Abraham Toro hit a solo homer in the ninth for Seattle.

Gonzales (1-4) struggled with control, walking four and going deep into counts to several batters. Gonzales lasted 5 1/3 innings and threw 98 pitches.

