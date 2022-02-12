Aston Villa-Newcastle United Preview

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard expects a tough task when his side visit Newcastle United on Sunday after the Magpies spent heavily in the January transfer window.

Newcastle are a point above the Premier League relegation zone after a 3-1 win over Everton in midweek, aided by their new signings Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Matt Targett and Bruno Guimaraes.

Villa, meanwhile, are 11th following a 3-3 classic with Leeds United, and Gerrard acknowledged Eddie Howe’s side will present another difficult challenge.

“Eddie’s doing a fine job so far,” Gerrard said. “He’s a terrific manager with big experience and he’s done well wherever he’s been.

“They’ve come through a transfer window and made some real good additions to what they already had. They’ve got some dangerous players, Eddie’s got a good style and we go there giving them the utmost respect.

“Every team and every challenge in the Premier League is tough, difficult and dangerous in different ways, so we have to respect that and prepare in the best possible way.”

The Magpies also have a game in hand over 17th-placed Norwich City, and Howe revealed the mood in the camp is positive after a slight change in fortunes.

“Naturally when you win games it gives you a great feeling,” Howe said.

“After the Everton game it was great to share in that with the supporters. The players need to enter the pitch full of confidence knowing they’re going into a great environment to play football.”

“I have to compliment the supporters on what they’ve given the team from day one. In some really difficult moments, they’ve always backed the players from start to finish and created some memorable moments for me personally. Hopefully many more to come.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle United – Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin completed 10 dribbles against Everton last game, the sixth time he’s done so in the Premier League for Newcastle. Since 2003-04 when this data is available for the competition, every other Newcastle player combined has achieved this feat twice.

Aston Villa – Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has been involved in four goals in three Premier League games since joining Aston Villa (2 goals, 2 assists), with the Brazilian averaging a goal involvement every 44 minutes so far for the Villans.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·None of Aston Villa’s last 15 Premier League away games has finished level (W6 L9), with the Villans alternating between victory (3) and defeat (2) in their last five. Their last draw on the road, however, did come at Newcastle in March (1-1).

·Newcastle have had at least 10 shots in each of their last four Premier League games, averaging 15 shots per game across these matches. The Magpies are also averaging 5.3 shots on target in these games, two more than their average across the season beforehand (3.2).

·Two of Newcastle’s last four Premier League goals have come from a direct free-kick, with Jonjo Shelvey netting against Leeds and Kieran Trippier doing so against Everton. Just two of their previous 116 league goals had come in this fashion.

·Only Liverpool have failed to score in fewer Premier League games than Aston Villa (3) this season. The Villans have only failed to score in one of their 11 games under Steven Gerrard so far (0-1 vs Liverpool).

·Danny Ings and Anwar El Ghazi scored in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win against Newcastle in the reverse fixture – the last player to score home and away league goals against the Magpies for the Villans in the same season was Juan Pablo Angel in 2004-05.