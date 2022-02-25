Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard called for his side to overturn a poor run of form when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Villa looked transformed under Gerrard, but have struggled in recent weeks, falling to consecutive defeats against lowly Newcastle United and Watford.

While remaining unworried by the situation, Gerrard is aware his team must change things sooner rather than later, sitting just seven points above the relegation zone.

“The character and the personality of the players after the last couple of results has been what I wanted to see,” Gerrard added. “No one in this group likes to be beat, no one likes to see our recent results. They’re all positive in wanting to change that. We move forward, we have to persevere and we have to keep trying to improve these players. We knew coming into this job that this was going to take time to get right.

“What I will say about my players is that everyone’s trying to pull in the same direction to change the results.”

Points have been difficult to come by at home for Brighton, who succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Burnley last time out, but head coach Graham Potter is looking forward to facing up against Villa.

“We’re playing in a league where everybody that you play against is huge quality, the coaches are all fantastic, they are all here because they have done really well in their careers and Steven is no exception to that,” Potter said. “His career, I don’t have to speak about that, it speaks for itself and now he’s on a really exciting managerial journey so they’ll be coming and wanting to get the points, play well and all that stuff.

“It’s a Premier League match against a fantastic football club and we’ll pit our wits against them.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Neal Maupay

Maupay has scored 26 goals in the Premier League for Brighton – one more strike will see him become the Seagulls’ highest goalscorer in the competition (currently level with Glenn Murray).

Aston Villa – Philippe Coutinho

Since his Premier League debut for the club on January 15, no Aston Villa player has had more shots in the competition than Coutinho (12). He also has the joint-most goal involvements for the Villans since he joined (2 goals, 2 assists).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brighton’s Danny Welbeck has scored five goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Aston Villa – his most against a single opponent in the competition. Four of those have come in his most recent four league games against them.

– Following a 2-0 win in November in Steven Gerrard’s first game in charge, Aston Villa are looking to complete the league double over Brighton for the first time since 1981-82.

– Aston Villa limited Brighton to just six shots in this season’s reverse fixture in November (a 2-0 win). Only against Brentford in September (4) have the Seagulls had fewer attempts in a Premier League game this season.

– Brighton have lost their last two Premier League games by an aggregate score of 5-0, having lost just two of their previous 14 in the competition (W3 D9). The Seagulls last lost three in a row in March 2021, while they last lost three in a row without scoring in April 2019 (a run of four).

– Brighton have scored just 10 goals in their 12 Premier League home games this season, with four of the Seagulls’ six league defeats this term coming at the Amex Stadium.