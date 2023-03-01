LAS VEGAS (AP)Steven Ashworth had 27 points in Utah State’s 91-66 victory against UNLV on Wednesday.

Ashworth added seven assists and three steals for the Aggies (23-7, 12-5 Mountain West Conference). Max Shulga scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Daniel Akin was 5 of 5 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Elijah Harkless finished with 20 points for the Rebels (17-12, 6-11). UNLV also got 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Shane Nowell.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Utah State hosts Boise State while UNLV visits Nevada.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.