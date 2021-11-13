Asadullah scores 24 to lead Lipscomb over S.C. State 93-81

(NEXSTAR) – Thanks to inflation, everything is just a little bit more expensive than it used to be. But meat is actually a lot more expensive. Some cuts cost 25% more than they did in September of last year, according to price-tracking by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And we may not have seen the worst of it yet.

To understand why, it's important to look at what exactly is driving up costs. Early in the pandemic, the price hikes were blamed on soaring demand (as we all stocked our freezers). COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking facilities also constrained supply at times.