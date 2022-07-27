OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)Cole Irvin allowed four hits over seven innings and the Oakland Athletics beat Houston Astros 4-2 on Wednesday for their first winning sweep in 32 series this season.

Oakland, an AL-worst 38-63, won three in a row from AL West-leading Houston (64-35) and has won six of its last eight against the Astros. Houston was swept in a series for the first time since last Sept. 24-26, also at Oakland.

Stephen Vogt and Stephen Piscotty homered on back-to-back fastballs in the second from Cristian Javier (6-6). Tony Kemp had three hits, including an RBI double.

Irvin (6-7) struck out four and walked one. A.J. Puk pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save, finishing a five-hitter.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Julio Rodriguez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh off Jon Gray (7-5), a day after the 21-year-old rookie sensation had a leadoff home run in the first, and Seattle finished a three-game sweep.

Marco Gonzales (6-10) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings, and Matt Festa pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save.

Seattle is 11-2 against the Rangers this year.

DODGERS 7, NATIONALS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Hanser Alberto had a two-run double during a six-run first as Los Angeles avoided a three-game sweep.

Gavin Lux had three hits and drove in two runs, while Mookie Betts reached base four times for the NL-leading Dodgers (65-32), who have won 19 of 21 before losing twice to major league-worst Nationals (34-66). Alex Vesia (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth.

Patrick Corbin (4-14) got two outs in the shortest of his 250 starts, allowing six runs, seven hits and a walk.

BREWERS 10, TWINS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run homers, Corbin Burnes won his fifth straight decision and Milwaukee swept a two-game series between Central Division leaders.

Tellez homered off Chris Archer (2-5) for a 3-0 lead in the first and against Jharel Cotton for an 8-3 advantage in a five-run fourth. Tellez has 20 homers, one shy of his career high in 2019 with Toronto.

Burnes (8-4) struck out 11 in six innings, reaching double digits for the eighth time this year. Archer tied his career high with six walks.

REDS 5, MARLINS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) – Luis Castillo pitched seven effective innings in likely his final start with Cincinnati.

Castillo is one of the top players on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Reds are last in the NL Central, and the talented right-hander could help push a contender over the top.

Castillo (4-4) allowed three runs – including JJ Bleday’s first big league homer – and six hits. He also struck out eight and walked one in his first start since July 14.

Nick Fortes also homered for Miami, which has dropped seven of 10. Braxton Garrett (2-4) struck out eight in five innings, but was charged with five runs and seven hits.

After Castillo departed, Alexis Diaz got three outs before Hunter Strickland earned his sixth save.

PHILLIES 7, BRAVES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in a five-run fifth and added an RBI double in the sixth, helping Philadelphia take two of three from Atlanta.

Kyle Gibson (6-4) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

Errors by Charlie Morton (5-5) and second baseman Robinson Cano contributed to the Phillies’ fifth-inning rally capped by J.T. Realmuto’s two-run single.

Morton, 0-2 in his last three starts, allowed five runs – four earned – and six hits in five innings.

ANGELS 4, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Janson Junk (1-0) pitched five-plus innings of four-hit ball for the Angels, earning his first major league win.

Shohei Ohtani reached base three times and drove in a run, and the Angels got their first series win since June 27-29 against the Chicago White Sox.

Brad Keller (5-11) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in six innings.

TIGERS 4, PADRES 3

DETROIT (AP) – Victor Reyes hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth off Taylor Rogers (1-5), a drive over right fielder Nomar Mazara.

Michael Fulmer (3-4) pitched a scoreless ninth. The Padres are 14-21 since June 16.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, GIANTS 3

PHOENIX (AP) – Josh Rojas homered and Arizona scored two runs on Jose Herrera’s squeeze bunt in the seventh inning to extend San Francisco’s losing streak to seven.

Noe Ramirez (3-3) allowed a run on one hit in 1 1/3 innings and Mark Melancon worked around two runners for his 14th save.

Logan Webb (9-4) Webb allowed four runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

ROCKIES 6, WHITE SOX 5

DENVER (AP) – Elias Diaz hit a two-run single after Kendall Graveman (3-2) walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning.

Colorado starter Anthony Senzatela, making his second start since returning from a shoulder injury, left after 6 2/3 innings when Leury Garcia hit a comebacker off the pitcher’s left shin that rolled away for a single. Lucas Gilbreath allowed Tim Anderson’s RBI single and AJ Pollock’s two-run single as the White Sox went ahead 5-3.

Jose Iglesias had an RBI single in the bottom half off Jose Ruiz. Robert Stephenson (2-1) pitched a perfect ninth as Colorado won for the second time in seven games.

