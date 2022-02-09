Arsenal-Wolverhampton Preview

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta insisted his team did what “we believed was the right thing to do” in the January transfer window ahead of Thursday’s trip to Wolves.

The Gunners, who are sixth in the Premier League, cancelled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract for the forward to move to Barcelona last month – one of five departures from the Emirates Stadium.

But the Spaniard believes his side are still strong enough to compete as he responded to questions over his transfer activity with a staunch defence of Arsenal.

“We did what we believed was the right thing to do, first of all with the players that had to leave,” Arteta said.

“That is what we did and then we had a very clear plan of what we could do and then it has to be doable. Edu and his team did a fantastic job and they continue to do that, but we are very clear.

“We only want the best people and the best players at this club and when we are in a rush or different pressures, and the reasons are not the right ones to get a player on board, we decided not to do it.”

Wolves tasted victory in their last league game away at Brentford and sit just two points and two places behind the Gunners.

Bruno Lage, who saw Adama Traore depart for Barcelona last month as well, promised his outfit will continue to compete as they search an unlikely qualification for European football.

“It’s about character and ambition,” Lage said. “We are going to play against teams who are in that position.

“Now we are here to play against these strong teams. We don’t have any excuses, ‘We don’t have players, we don’t have wingers.’ No.

“We are playing with consistency, we are playing with personality. February is going to be hard with a lot of games.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Joao Moutinho

Joao Moutinho became the oldest player to score and assist in a Premier League match for Wolves (35 years, 136 days), with Alex Rae the previous oldest (34y 99d vs Blackburn in 2004). Moutinho has two goals in his last three league games, as many as in his previous 121 appearances combined.

Arsenal – Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe has scored in his last three away Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring against Manchester United, Leeds United and Norwich City. The last Gunners player to score in four in a row away from home was Olivier Giroud in November 2015.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Arsenal are looking to avoid losing back-to-back away league matches against Wolves for the first time since February 1975, following their 2-1 defeat last season.

– Arsenal have scored in each of their last 27 games against Wolves in all competitions, since a 1-0 home loss in February 1979. It’s the Gunners’ second longest current scoring streak against a specific opponent, after a 32-game ongoing run against West Bromwich Albion.

– Following victories in their first three league matches in 2022 against Man Utd, Southampton and Brentford, Wolves are looking to win four consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since January 1972.

– Wolves have won their first three Premier League games in 2022, last winning their opening four top-flight matches in a year back in 1938, going on to finish runners-up by a point behind Arsenal at the end of that season.

– Arsenal have failed to score in each of their last four games in all competitions; they’ve not gone five without a goal since March 1990 under George Graham.