LEEDS, England (AP)Arsenal held on for a scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds in an eventful match brimming with controversy on Sunday to stay top of the Premier League and extend its lead over second-place Manchester City.

Leeds missed a penalty and had another overturned during a review in a game that was delayed for 40 minutes after an electrical fault at Elland Road led to the players coming off just two minutes in.

After it resumed, Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when the England winger slammed home an angled finish into the roof of the net after receiving a pass from captain Martin Odegaard.

Leeds sent on forward Patrick Bamford to start the second half and the change looked to be an inspired one. The Englishman put the ball in the Arsenal goal within minutes only for it to be ruled out for a push on Arsenal defender Gabriel.

With Leeds pressing, Arsenal defender William Saliba gave away a penalty for handling in the area. Bamford stepped up but sent the ball wide.

The home side continued to pressure the league leaders and appeared to have secured another opportunity to equalize when referee Chris Kavanagh sent off Arsenal’s Gabriel for lashing out at Bamford and awarded another penalty in stoppage time.

However, he overturned both the sending off and the penalty award after reviewing footage of the incident at the pitchside monitor.

Arsenal has now won nine of the club’s first 10 league matches. Man City lost 1-0 at Liverpool later Sunday to give the Gunners a four-point lead at the top.

The defeat leaves Leeds 15th but just a point off the relegation zone.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side had overcome a tough test.

”We expected some very hectic and chaotic moments,” Arteta said. ”The way they play and the atmosphere that this produces in this stadium. I’m really pleased we managed to handle it.”

The game had been delayed shortly after kickoff when the referee and his officials lost contact with VAR and goal-line technology due to a power cut.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch said he was ”disappointed and frustrated” after his side’s winless run was extended to six matches.

”This business is about collecting points and not just about performances, but clearly I think that was a showcase of the way we can play,” Marsch said.

”We’ve had a number of games where we’ve been on top and been the better team and we don’t find ways to get the goals we deserve. We were better on the day, but we’re walking away with nothing. So again, we’ve got to find ways to take the good things and have it add up to results.”

