Mikel Arteta warned his Arsenal players of Everton’s potential new manager bounce under Sean Dyche ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Dyche was appointed Everton manager on Monday after the sacking of Frank Lampard, with the former Burnley boss taking over with the club 19th in the Premier League and without a win in eight.

In contrast, Arteta has led Arsenal to a five-point lead at the summit, giving them a great chance to win their first title since the 2003-04 ‘Invincibles.’

But Arteta hopes his players do not take the Toffees lightly, having not won at Goodison Park in their last four visits.

“We have the experience in the last few years about how tough it has been, and we didn’t get the results that we wanted,” Arteta told reporters.

“When there is a new manager the environment will change, and a lot of things change during the week.

“It’s going to be a really tough test.”

Everton will need Dyche to hit the ground running if they are to avoid the drop, and he is expecting his new charges to put in a strong display on Saturday.

“(They are a) very good side,” Dyche said. “Obviously people are talking about [them] winning the league, that stands for itself.

“They’re having a very good time at the moment but they’ve known long enough, at my previous club, they’ll realise that I usually put out a team that are ready for the challenge.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Dwight McNeil

McNeil is a player Dyche knows very well after their time at Burnley together, but he has started just 10 league games for the Toffees this season. Will Dyche choose to make him one of his key players once again at Goodison Park?

Arsenal – Martin Odegaard

The Norway international has scored more Premier League away goals (six) than any other Arsenal player so far this season, netting in his last three on the road. Can he extend that run to four here?

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Everton have won three of their last four Premier League games against Arsenal (lost one), as many as they had in their previous 26 against them (drawn seven, lost 16).

– Arsenal have won 99 of their 202 league games against Everton (drawn 43, lost 60) and could become the first team in English league history to register 100 wins against a specific opponent.

– Arsenal have scored at least five goals on five separate occasions in Premier League games against Everton, including a 5-1 victory in their last meeting – no side has scored five or more goals against another in the competition more often.

– Everton have won just three of their 44 Premier League games against sides starting the match top of the table (drawn nine, lost 32) – 2-1 against Arsenal in October 2002, 1-0 against Chelsea in February 2010 and 1-0 against Manchester City in April 2012.

– New Everton manager Dyche has only lost more Premier League games against Man City (11) than he has against Arsenal (10). However, after losing each of his first nine league games against the Gunners, he has lost just one of his last five against them (won one, drawn three).