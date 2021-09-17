Arsenal-Burnley Preview

Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal’s response to their poor start to the season as they prepare to travel to Burnley on Saturday.

Arsenal were winless in their opening three games and edging towards an unwanted club record, however, a 1-0 win over Norwich City got them on the board.

The Gunners, who are unbeaten in nine league away games at Turf Moor dating back to 1973, had 30 shots in that game and Arteta is enjoying the learning curve the 2021-22 campaign has offered.

“Now we have to put a run together and we know how much we need the results and the performances will lead to that,” head coach Arteta said.

“The way that everybody around me responded is the way that I responded and that’s why it has been fine. It’s tough because you want to see something different.

“But what you want is not always what happens. Things happen for a reason and maybe what is happening had to happen and it is going to be really good for the club. Now we have to believe.

“I can really see the light. I’m telling you I’m very positive most of the time. I’ve seen the light and I can see bright lights. There can be bumps in the road within that light, but I can see a lot of light.”

Meanwhile, Burnley have not won any of their first four and have not kept a clean sheet in seven top-flight games.

And Clarets manager Sean Dyche is aware his side need to improve, though he is not worried about performances.

“Performances are actually considerably better than the beginning of last season, I think,” Dyche said.

“I’m well aware of the things we need to improve on, and game management has improved considerably over my time here, but we fell foul of that, managing the game at 1-0 for maybe a few minutes more.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Dwight McNeil

While Burnley have been goal-shy, Dwight McNeil has continued to impress. The midfielder has created the most chances at the club (seven) despite not managing an assist yet.

Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight goals in his seven Premier League appearances against Burnley – only against Hamburg (9) has he scored more league goals in his top-flight career.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Arsenal have won 14 of their last 16 Premier League games when scoring the first goal (D1 L1), though one of those failures was in a 1-1 draw at Burnley last season. However, when conceding first, the Gunners have lost 15 of their last 21 league matches (W3 D3), including each of the last four in a row.

·Arsenal have conceded more first-half goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (6). Meanwhile, 88% of the goals Burnley have conceded have come in the second half (7/8).

·Burnley have dropped eight points from winning positions in the Premier League so far this season, more than any other side. Indeed, the Clarets have scored first in three of their four games so far, but have failed to win any of them (D1 L2).

·After a run of 10 consecutive league defeats against Arsenal, Burnley are now unbeaten in their last three against the Gunners (W1 D2).

·Burnley are winless in their last 12 home league games (D6 L6), their longest run without a victory at Turf Moor in their league history.