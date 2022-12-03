WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Rucker’s 15 points helped Army defeat Wagner 75-64 on Saturday.

Rucker added five rebounds and five assists for the Black Knights (4-5). Chris Mann also scored 15 points, shooting 3 for 8 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Coleton Benson added 12 points.

Delonnie Hunt led the Seahawks (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Jahbril Price-Noel added 10 points for Wagner. Brandon Brown put up nine points, eight rebounds and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.