Arkansas women defeat No. 12 LSU 90-76

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Amber Ramirez scored 25 points, Samara Spencer and Makayla Daniels added 20 each and Arkansas beat No. 12 LSU 90-76 on Thursday night for the Razorbacks’ third straight win.

Ramirez was 10-of-18 shooting, including 5 of 8 from the arc. Spencer, a freshman who had 18 and 19 points in Arkansas’ previous two games, reached her third straight career high with the help of three 3-pointers. Daniels also had three 3s.

Arkansas (14-6, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) shot 50% and made 13 of 25 from deep in taking its third consecutive win in the series.

Alexis Morris scored 22 points for LSU (17-4, 5-3) with three 3-pointers that came in the final minute. Autumn Newby had 15 points and nine rebounds. Khayla Pointer scored 13 points and with her five rebounds became the first LSU player to reach 1,500 points, 500 assists and 500 rebounds in her career.

LSU shot 45% and gave up 20 points off 16 turnovers, including 12 steals, in losing its second straight.

Ramirez hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter, including two in a 15-3 run to end the period and extend Arkansas’ lead to 65-45. The Razorbacks maintained a comfortable lead until the end.

Pointer opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer that gave LSU a two-point lead. Arkansas responded with a 15-2 run behind a pair of 3-pointers by Spencer and led 39-28 at halftime.

LSU is home versus Kentucky on Sunday. Arkansas is at No. 4 Tennessee on Monday.

